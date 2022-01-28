Warsaw booming; Governor Holcomb applauds leaders

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Good things are happening in Warsaw.

Thursday night, Governor Eric Holcomb applauded businesses and leaders for their continued success at the annual Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Dinner.

“Warsaw and Kosciusko County in general is experiencing excellent growth,” said President of the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Rob Parker.

“Obviously we had the pandemic...but the growth continued,” said Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer.

“You have such a success story to tell and people want to join a winning team,” said Holcomb.

“We’re fortunate here that we tracked orthopedic companies and very high-tech manufacturing that loves to call Warsaw home,” said Thallemer.

City officials said they need good housing for their skilled and talented workforce; and although housing continues to be a problem, they are currently working on several projects.

“To develop a fund. We’ve got four million dollars in the fund now for pre-development work. Be it single family homes. Be it affordable homes...,” said Thallemer.

And more good news: the city plans to grow by 70 acres.

“That’s another housing project that annexation. We’ve actually had two in the last few months in our housing TIF districts,” said Thallemer.

“I mean this is just such a perfect night. Just taking it all in. There’s such an energy and vibe. You got it going on. Obviously, you are doing a lot right,” said Holcomb.

