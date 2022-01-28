Advertisement

Super NO BO raffle winner picks up travel trailer

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in September, 16 News Now told you about a raffle to win a travel trailer.

On Thursday, the winner picked it up at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart County.

Mark Coldfelter, along with his wife and granddaughter, came up from Alabama for the keys to their new trailer. He said he had a couple glasses of wine one night and was browsing online when he saw an ad to win a Super Nova 2 travel trailer.

So, he bought a ticket for $20 and was later stunned to learn he won!

The raffle benefits Care Camps, oncology camps for children with cancer. And Coldfelter surprised everyone by donating $500 of his own money to the cause.

“Cancer is a horrible disease with children is probably a lot worse because they’re exposed to all this trauma, and it’s just awful,” Coldfelter says. “They have a bad frame of mind about it. People help but going to one of these camps like that. I feel like it probably improves their frame of mind and helps them heal.”

Almost $65,000 dollars was raised for Care Camps.

