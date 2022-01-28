Advertisement

South Bend Cubs seeking National Anthem submissions

The South Bend Cubs are seeking submissions to sing the National Anthem this season at Four...
The South Bend Cubs are seeking submissions to sing the National Anthem this season at Four Winds Field.(South Bend Cubs)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not seem like baseball season is very close— especially if you look outside— but we’re less than 71 days away until Opening Day.

The South bend Cubs are looking for performers to sing the National Anthem.

Soloists, bands, choirs, and groups are encouraged to try out.

Submissions must be sent in video form— audio files, tapes, and CDs will not be accepted.

Clips must not exceed two minutes.

To submit your anthem audition, click on this link.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cold with below zero wind chill into Thursday
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Health risks you should know about air pollution
Medical Moment: Air pollution health risks you should know about
Mark Coldfelter, along with his wife and granddaughter, came up from Alabama for the keys to...
Super NO BO raffle winner picks up travel trailer
A safety check up with the South Bend Police department reveals mind-numbing details on gun...
SBPD briefing reveals concerning gun violence statistics