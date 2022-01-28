South Bend Cubs seeking National Anthem submissions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may not seem like baseball season is very close— especially if you look outside— but we’re less than 71 days away until Opening Day.

The South bend Cubs are looking for performers to sing the National Anthem.

Soloists, bands, choirs, and groups are encouraged to try out.

Submissions must be sent in video form— audio files, tapes, and CDs will not be accepted.

Clips must not exceed two minutes.

To submit your anthem audition, click on this link.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.