Sexual misconduct hearing for Stevensville restaurant co-owner moved to March

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The preliminary hearing has been pushed back for the co-owner of a Stevensville restaurant in which the suspect has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the probable cause hearing has been pushed back to March 23.

50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces a count of third degree sexual misconduct, six counts of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of kidnapping.

It’s a case the prosecutor decided to re-open after his former employee accused Santaniello of inviting his employees to his home after work, and then not letting them leave on their own will.

In light of those accusations, dozens of victims have reportedly come forward. The bond has been set to $250,000 dollars.

