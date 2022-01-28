Advertisement

SBPD briefing reveals concerning gun violence statistics

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A total of 603 illegal guns were taken off the streets of South Bend in 2021.

That’s an increase of 37 percent over the prior year, and it’s the kind of statistic Mayor James Mueller plans to share on a quarterly basis.

Today, the mayor held the first of what will become quarterly briefings about the gun violence situation.

Just 27 days into the new year, South Bend has had 55-gun violence incidents—an average of two per day—with 13 shooting victims.

Stats from last year show that there were 121 shooting victims, and 1,120-gun violence incidents.

“We have 133 gunshot victims in 2020, compared to 121 in 2021. That is about a ten percent reduction and that’s not something we’re proud of or happy with, being over 100 shootings is a bit absurd. Working on gun violence reduction, the last three years we’ve been over 100, and and our goal is obviously to be below 100 and even further down than that,” said South Bend Police Operations Division Chief Dan Skibin.

Gun violence incidents include everything from intimidation with a firearm up to someone being struck by a bullet.

“There is a question of, you know, access to firearms, that is, there’s a big one. It’s not one that the city has a lot of jurisdiction over, and, you know I think it’s also crazy to think that, at the statehouse, they’re considering getting rid of permits to carry firearms,” said Mueller.

Last month, Crime Stoppers upped the maximum reward it will pay for anonymous tips that solve a murder case from $1,000 to $2,500. Next week, the board will be asked to up the ante where gun violence crimes are concerned.

“There will be a proposal at our February meeting that would be to address gun violence incidents specifically and have a designated reward amount for that that would be a significant increase from year’s past,” said South Bend Police Lt. Kayla Miller.

