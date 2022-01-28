Advertisement

Mystery radio waves coming from space baffle scientists

The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”
The leading theory is that it is what’s known as a “magnetar.”(ICRAR/Curtin University)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists aren’t sure what is flashing brightly in outer space.

A doctoral student in Australia discovered some type of spinning object that released giant bursts of energy in 2018. At that time, it was the brightest source of radio waves visible from Earth.

In a new study on the discovery in the journal “Nature,” astronomers are taking guesses at what it might be.

The leading theory is what’s known as a “magnetar.” Those are the remnants of stars that have died, but they usually flare each second.

This object turns on for about a minute every 18 minutes, which no other known celestial object does.

So, it might be a slowly spinning neutron star that astronomers only theoretically believe exist, or it might be something entirely new.

Whatever it is, it’s about 4,000 light-years away, which is considered close in space terms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Over 1,000 catalytic converters seized in Bristol
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
FACT investigating deadly crash involving vehicle and bicycle
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Latest News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine
The carjacking happened in broad daylight and was captured on a neighbor's security camera.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
CAUGHT ON CAM: 11-year-old steals car at gunpoint, police say
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
Moderna starts HIV vaccine trials