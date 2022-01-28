Michigan City resident sues city for negligence after bicycle accident

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Indiana Supreme Court heard a case regarding the lawsuit against an individual and the city of Michigan City.

Laura Johnson sued the city for negligence in connection with injuries she suffered when the bicycle she was riding collided with a pothole in the street. Johnson says the city’s failure to prevent her accident as operational - arguing all the city needed to do to fix the problem was patch a pothole.

However, the LaPorte Superior Court ruled the city is “immune from liability” as to Johnson’s claim. Johnson then appealed the decision.

There’s no set date for when the state’s high court will issue an opinion.

