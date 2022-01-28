Advertisement

Michigan City resident sues city for negligence after bicycle accident

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, the Indiana Supreme Court heard a case regarding the lawsuit against an individual and the city of Michigan City.

Laura Johnson sued the city for negligence in connection with injuries she suffered when the bicycle she was riding collided with a pothole in the street. Johnson says the city’s failure to prevent her accident as operational - arguing all the city needed to do to fix the problem was patch a pothole.

However, the LaPorte Superior Court ruled the city is “immune from liability” as to Johnson’s claim. Johnson then appealed the decision.

There’s no set date for when the state’s high court will issue an opinion.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cold with below zero wind chill into Thursday
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park

Latest News

Health risks you should know about air pollution
Medical Moment: Air pollution health risks you should know about
Mark Coldfelter, along with his wife and granddaughter, came up from Alabama for the keys to...
Super NO BO raffle winner picks up travel trailer
A safety check up with the South Bend Police department reveals mind-numbing details on gun...
SBPD briefing reveals concerning gun violence statistics
Bill to improve traffic corridors passes out of Indiana senate committee
50-year-old Raffaele Santaniello faces one count of third-degree sexual misconduct, six counts...
Sexual misconduct hearing for Stevensville restaurant co-owner moved to March