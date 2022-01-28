Advertisement

Michiana Boat & Sports Show returns to Century Center

Over 15 dealers will sell hundreds of boats and personal watercraft.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show returns to the Century Center on Friday.

Guests can browse everything from fishing boats to pontoons to ski boats.

“I would say just get out here to the show, take a look around and have a good opportunity to compare and contrast the different manufacturers,” said Kerry Moore, the show director. “The inventories are still very low for dealers. So, if you want a boat for the summer, you have to make a move.”

The show starts at runs from 2 – 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.

