ISA college scholarships to be granted for criminal justice education students

(KY3)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) will again be awarding college scholarships to qualified high school seniors or college students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies.

There will be approximately 40 scholarships, each worth $750, awarded to qualifying students throughout the state.

The ISA Scholarship Fund was established for the purpose of receiving, investing, and dispensing of funds to provide college scholarships to qualified students who are committed to pursuing an education and career in the law enforcement field.

To qualify for one of these scholarships, the applicant must be in an Indiana resident, be a current member of the association or a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the association, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field, and enroll as a full-time student (12 hours).

Applications needed to apply for the scholarships are available from your high school counselor or the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

The scholarship application can also be downloaded from the ISA website. The applications must be completed and received by the ISA on or before April 1.

