How drivers and cyclists can share the roads safely

(WNDU) - Two separate bicycle accidents happened within an hour of each other Friday morning in Michiana, with one turning fatal.

According to Bicycle Indiana, the pandemic has caused more Hoosiers than ever to ride bikes.

So, listed below are some tips from the Indiana State Police website to keep in mind when sharing the road with cyclists.

For Drivers:

Remember that bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities to the roads as other vehicles

Make room when approaching bicyclists, and be patient

If you are going to pass, wait until it is safe

Keep some distance

Take extra care at night and in the early morning hours, as well as in wet conditions

For Cyclists:

Remember to wear a properly fitted helmet every time you ride

Use the “A-B-C” quick check Air- Check you tire’s air pressure Brakes- Check to make sure your brakes are working Chain- Make sure it’s tight and oiled

Ride in the same direction of traffic

Wear clothes that can be seen- bright, reflective materials are best for visibility

Stay alert

In a statement shared with 16 News Now from Bicycle Indiana, Board Chairman, Patrick O’Brien, said that there are more cyclists on the road today than a decade ago, with the pandemic encouraging more Hoosiers than ever to grab their bikes and take a ride.

O’Brien also shared that in the last 10 years, over 150 cyclists in Indiana have been struck and killed by a car while riding their bike, with today’s death adding to the number of Hoosiers that have lost their lives.

Bicycle Indiana Day is on February 17th, and those wanting to get involved in promoting bicyclist safety, are invited to the Indiana State House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

For more information you can visit: Bicycle Indiana

