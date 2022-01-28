Advertisement

Gov. Eric Holcomb urging Hoosiers to donate blood

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s National Blood Donor Month, and hospitals are facing a significant drop in blood donations.

Blood centers strive to maintain three or more days of blood for emergency need, but now many have blood for just two days or less.

This has the potential to decrease immediate patient care to help trauma victims, cancer patients, and people awaiting life-saving surgeries.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is getting involved and is now asking all Hoosiers to donate if they are able to. The South Bend Medical Foundation says each person’s donation can save up to three lives. So if you can donate blood, please do.

It’s safe, and you’ll be saving lives in the process.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, please click here.

