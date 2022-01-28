First Alert Forecast: Sunshine into the Weekend, Watching Next Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY UPDATE: First Alert Weather Days have been issued for next Wednesday and Thursday. This is ahead of a large storm system that is likely to bring Rain and the potential for heavy snow to Michiana. The latest data on Friday morning shows that a colder solution may be possible. That would mean colder air in place leading to a snowier solution. We will continue to sift through data as we look for some trends that will help us fine tune the details of this system by early next week. Keep checking back as we continue to watch the potential for a winter storm in Michiana.

FRIDAY: A few flurries along Lake Michigan with some snow showers off to the west for most of the day. Winds out of the north will bring in lots of sunshine to the area along with colder air. Highs during the afternoon will be in the upper teens. High of 19.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A northerly breeze will bring in very frigid air and drop temperatures into the single digits by early Saturday morning. Skies will remain mostly clear. A few flurries along the lakeshore are possible. Low of 0.

SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds through the afternoon. Highs will get back to near 20 degrees as the winds shift out of a southerly direction by the afternoon. High of 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers moving through during the day. We are not expecting any accumulations, but some flakes are likely to fly. Temperatures will get back into the upper 20s by the afternoon along with winds that will stay out of the south. This will start a slight warming trend into early next week. High of 29.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will warm up a bit early next week. We are watching the potential for a winter storm to move into the Midwest and Great Lakes by the middle of the week. We have issued First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday and Thursday of next week for this reason. The confidence is there to support an impactful storm system to move through Michiana. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation and the amount of precipitation. For this reason, we cannot go into specifics just yet, we will be watching trends over the weekend and will keep you updated on the latest information. Things should become much clearer by Sunday night or Monday.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 31

Thursday’s Low: 7

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.