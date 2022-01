ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash with a vehicle in St. Joseph County.

It happened shortly after 5:30 Friday morning on State Road 23 near Kline Trail.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating as FACT investigates.

State Road 23 will be closed so please use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.