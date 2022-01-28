Elkhart woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million has been claimed in Elkhart.

The Hoosier Lottery says Angela Garza is the lucky winner! She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.

Angela occasionally plays scratch-offs, but says she decided to get a Powerball ticket while buying a soda. All her numbers matched expect for the Powerball, and she says her jaw hit the floor when she checked the ticket.

She plans to use the money to take her daughter on a vacation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.