Advertisement

Elkhart woman wins $2 million from Powerball ticket

She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.
She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.(Hoosier Lottery)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million has been claimed in Elkhart.

The Hoosier Lottery says Angela Garza is the lucky winner! She bought her ticket at the 7-Eleven on County Road 20 earlier this month.

Angela occasionally plays scratch-offs, but says she decided to get a Powerball ticket while buying a soda. All her numbers matched expect for the Powerball, and she says her jaw hit the floor when she checked the ticket.

She plans to use the money to take her daughter on a vacation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Over 1,000 catalytic converters seized in Bristol
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
FACT investigating deadly crash involving vehicle and bicycle
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten

Latest News

Over 15 dealers will sell hundreds of boats and personal watercraft.
Michiana Boat & Sports Show returns to Century Center
St. Joseph County Police on the scene of a crash involving a bicycle at S.R. 23 & Kline Trail.
FACT investigating deadly crash involving vehicle and bicycle
Dog Walking Forecast WNDU - Moose
Dog Walking Forecast WNDU - Moose
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Sunshine into the Weekend, Watching Next Week