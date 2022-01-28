Advertisement

Car hits bicyclist in Marshall County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews in Marshall County were called early Friday morning after a bicyclist was hit by a car.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 700 block of Plymouth-Goshen Trail near the intersection of Beech Road. Bremen Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

