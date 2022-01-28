Advertisement

Bill to improve traffic corridors passes out of Indiana senate committee

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some are frustrated with the progress on improving two major northern Indiana traffic corridors.

However, a bill has passed out of a state senate committee today that would hit the accelerator.

The original American Rescue Plan provided $900 million federal dollars to fund Indiana road improvements across the state. This version of Senate Bill 348 would have required that every dime be spent only for projects along US 31 and US 30.

This new bill, which passed out of the committee by 10-to-1, was a compromise from the previous version. An amendment dropped the amount dedicated to US 31 and 30 to $300 million.

“I can tell you how grateful I am because, especially with the US 31 Coalition, how many times, time and time again, that project has been put off when it was supposed to begin,” said Indiana Sen. David Niezgodski.

The bill was authorized by Sen. Ryan Mischler of Bremen, where it moves on to the full Senate floor for further action.

