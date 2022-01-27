Advertisement

Whitmer proposes tax cuts, more mental health workers in State of the State address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Flush with surplus state revenues, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called for a series of targeted tax cuts while outlining her legislative agenda and touting accomplishments before she’s up for reelection.

Delivering her State of the State speech virtually from Detroit instead of Lansing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she called for exempting retirement income from taxation and fully restoring a credit for 730,000 low- and moderate-wage families who on average would get an extra $350 annually.

She proposed a $2,500 state credit for the purchase of an electric vehicle and charging equipment on the heels of General Motors’ announced $7 billion investment in Michigan.

