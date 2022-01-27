Advertisement

South Bend Cubs looking for 2022 national anthem performers

The South Bend Cubs and the Quad Cities River Bandits stand for the National Anthem ahead of...
The South Bend Cubs and the Quad Cities River Bandits stand for the National Anthem ahead of the 2021 Season Opener at Four Winds Field on March 4, 2021.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to all home games at Four Winds Field for the 2022 season.

Individuals, bands, choirs, and groups are invited to participate.

Like previous years, all auditions must be submitted in video form. Audio files, tapes, or CDs will not be accepted.

Videos can be submitted as a video link such as YouTube or Google Drive, or sent via transfer websites like Dropbox, TransferNow, or WeTransfer.

Performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” are not to exceed two minutes.

Auditions recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

There will not be any in-person auditions for 2022.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is Tuesday, March 1. Should your submission be of interest to the Cubs, you will be contacted via the information provided with your e-mail.

Click here to submit your national anthem audition.

If you would like to submit a paper form, please click here. Please note, paper applications must be submitted with the video audition and emailed to anthem@southbendcubs.com.

