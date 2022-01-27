Advertisement

SBCSC Superintendent holds ‘Talks with Todd’ session on Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendent of the South Bend Community School Corporation, Dr. Todd Cummings, held his latest “Talks with Todd” session Thursday morning.

The talks are part of an effort to keep open communication with parents and guardians. The biggest topic of interest was snow days and if there are different rules with eLearning.

“We have a basic protocol, so we start very early in the morning,” Cummings says. “We have a team that starts around 1 a.m. They plow, they meet, they decide what they see thus far. I get up and I get in the weeds of it as well. There is a table for how cold that it is, and our top priority is student safety.

“We are really going to start thinking about what’s an updated protocol to cancel school the night before, especially because our teachers and staff have invested so much time in eLearning,” he added.

The next “Talks with Todd” will take place on Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

