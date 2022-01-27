Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing K-9 now charged with killing father

Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.
Ryan Mitchell Smith has been charged with murder in the death of his father.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog has now been charged with murder in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage.

Court records show Ryan Mitchell Smith remained jailed Thursday after prosecutors accused him of killing his father, Cameron Smith, by using a 15-pound dumbbell to hit him three times in the head.

Cameron Smith’s death came after Ryan Smith was released from jail following his arrest Saturday on charges related to trying to steal a car and attacking the police dog.

Smith’s attorney has said his client has a history of mental illness.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cold with below zero wind chill into Thursday
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
One person was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a building in downtown South Bend.
One arrested after chase, crash in South Bend

Latest News

3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
3G is phasing out, rendering older cell phones obsolete
3G to 5G will leave millions of devices obsolete
Mark Coldfelter, along with his wife and granddaughter, came up from Alabama for the keys to...
Super NO BO raffle winner picks up travel trailer
The biggest topics were snow days and if there are different rules with eLearning.
SBCSC Superintendent holds ‘Talks with Todd’ session on Thursday