How Michigan’s Governor plans to put money back into Michigander’s pockets, and back into the economy

MI. (WNDU) - On the state’s 185th birthday, Michigan’s Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, announced plans to put money back into the pockets of qualifying, hard-working Michiganders.

In the annual State of the State Address delivered on Wednesday, Whitmer and her administration shared that their focus this year is to help residents who have been struggling financially, by putting money back into their pockets and back into the economy.

Two ways that Whitmer plans to do this are by restoring the Earned Income Tax Credit and repealing the retirement tax.

“Restoring the EITC lifts more than 22,000 people out of working poverty. And it sends 730,000 families an average refund of almost $3,000 bucks that they can use to pay the bills,” said Whitmer.

EITC or Earned Income Tax Credit is a tax break for those that worked and earned an income under $57,000.

Monique Stanton, the President and CEO of Michigan’s League for Public Policy told 16 News Now that many residents in Michigan qualify for EITC, meaning that restoring it would have a huge impact on the state.

“And what’s exciting about this is the money that gets spent from it, it doesn’t go and sit in somebody’s savings account, it really actually goes back directly, pretty quickly into the local economy, so it acts as an economic boost to local communities as well,” said Stanton.

In 2011, the EITC was reduced from 20 percent to 6 percent. Now, many are calling on elected officials to restore it.

“When our neighborhoods and our communities are able to all thrive, we all win, and we know that. We absolutely know that, so, because we need to focus on those who have been left out, we need to be very intentional about starting where the most impact is, and then growing it from there. For us, this is a starting point,” said Joanna Velazquez, the Campaign Manager at Detroit Action.

Governor Whitmer also wants to help Michigan’s seniors and retirees, by rolling back the tax on retirement income. This would include pensions, 401k accounts, and IRAs.

“I first called to repeal this tax back in 2019, and it’s time to get it done. If we phase it out over the next few years, we can save half a million households in Michigan an average of $1,000 bucks a year. That’s money for prescriptions, rent, car payments, or gifts for grandkids,” Whitmer said.

For more information or to see if you qualify for EITC, visit: Earned Income Tax Credit – MLPP

