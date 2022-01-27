Advertisement

Frostbite dangers, prevention and treatment

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Oh. (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Frostbite can be a serious condition, causing numbness, permanent nerve damage and even amputation.

Donald Ford, MD, family medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic, said frigid temperatures and artic air can easily freeze unprotected skin.

“When the body is exposed to extreme cold, the blood recirculates towards the trunk and the inner organs because those are the most important to keep warm, to keep oxygenated for life. So in order to stay alive, the body prefers sending the warm blood to the inner organs,” said Dr. Ford.

Single-digit temperatures can cause frostbite, and it only takes a matter of minutes to get frostbite when the wind chill is -15 degrees or lower.

When the digits dip, fingers, toes, nose and ears are most at risk since they receive less blood flow.

When your skin gets numb and you can’t feel the cold in your tissues, the damage is done and pain starts to set in.

To help prevent frostbite, avoid getting your skin wet when your outdoors. Stay dry with waterproof clothing and bundle up.

If your skin feels numb and cold, it’s best to warm up slowly indoors.

“You want to get into a warm tub or put your hands in a warm pot of water. It should be warm and not hot. Hot water, when there is no circulation or no nerve sensation, you can actually burn the skin on top of a frostbite,” said Dr. Ford.

Once inside and reheated, recovery is a wait and see situation. Dr. Ford said it’s a good sign if you get sensation back and the skin looks normal in a day or two.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cold with below zero wind chill into Thursday
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
One person was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a building in downtown South Bend.
One arrested after chase, crash in South Bend

Latest News

We all want a healthy immune system to help fight off infection, especially during a pandemic.
Healthy diet helps keep immune system strong
WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Light Snow Showers Likely Thursday into Friday
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather