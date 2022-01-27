Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Light Snow Showers Likely Thursday into Friday

Light snow showers are likely as temperatures remain below freezing for the next few days. We are watching another chance for rain or snow heading into the beginning of February. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Gradually watching temperatures warm into the upper 20s through the afternoon hours. Increasing clouds during the morning as a few snow showers are possible after lunchtime. Snow showers remain scattered through the evening and into the overnight. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible closer to the lake. High of 29.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Temperatures remain in the middle to upper 20s through midnight. As the winds shift from the north through the early morning hours, temperatures drop. We will likely be in the single digits by the time you head out the door for work or school to begin your Friday. Low of 6.

FRIDAY: Starting out in the single digits for most with temperatures slowly rising into the afternoon. Highs will get back into the upper teens by the afternoon hour. Some sunshine will break out after the lake effect clouds move away. Then it turns cold again overnight. High of 19.

SATURDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures remaining cold. Some areas begin the day with temperatures just below zero. Then we look to be back in the teens by the afternoon. High of 19.

LONG RANGE: Mostly cloudy and slowly warming up through Sunday and into next week. We are keeping a close eye on Tuesday evening through Friday of next week for an impactful storm system. The track and strength of the storm will determine the precipitation type and the amount of precipitation. Rain changing to snow as well as all snow are on the table right now. We will keep you updated through the weekend and into next week. Please keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, January 26th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 10

Wednesday’s Low: -1

Precipitation: 0.01″

Snowfall: 0.3″

