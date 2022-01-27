Elkhart Solar Farm sheds light on varying county ordinance laws

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Commissioners unanimously determined a proposed 850-acre solar farm project was not acceptable.

Now they’re being asked to shine some light on what would be acceptable.

“So a big consideration is setbacks; I’m sure that will be negotiated along the way. You know, how far do you have a solar array setback from a non-participating house or a fence line, or an environmentally sensitive area,” said Chris Godlewski, Elkhart County Plan Director.

The discussion is underway, and on the radar of the company behind the Elkhart County Solar Project, Savion’s website calls on all project supporters to voice opinions as the new ordinance is crafted.

Some communities have been accused of purposely setting unrealistic standards in order to keep solar farms out...

Officials, however, insist that’s not the case in Elkhart County. Although they do admit setback standards tend to vary greatly from county to county.

“Anything from 200 feet to 2,000 feet is what we’ve heard for types of setbacks from solar arrays from homes,” Chris continued. “I think its across the board, and every community is going to write it a little different so its kind of hard to compare apples to apples because you might have some more urban counties or rural counties.”

The first of three meetings called to gather public input took place last night and drew about 40 participants. The next meeting is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Concord Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.