MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Big changes could be coming to George Wilson Park in Mishawaka.

The city recently applied for READI grant funding to help with upgrades.

“The reason why we are doing that is because it’s time as a region and as a city that we embrace the weather year-round...We think that the park would be a hub of activity whether on a cold day like today or a hot summer day when we can take advantage of the same hills,” said Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

The city wants to put a tow line up for snow tubes.

“To also take advantage of some unique features that George Wilson Park has, which is the topography. It’s a park that we already use as a tubing hill and it’s very popular for that. But we have an opportunity that hopefully with some READI grant funding that we can turn it into an attraction that will not only serve our citizens well, but bring people to our community,” said Wood.

There is talk about putting a luge run in too.

“You could hop on a luge in the middle of summer in your shorts and still take advantage of that sled run,” said Wood.

The park would also be used for concerts and summer camps.

“We are seeing record enrollment at our summer camps. That would be a great park for say a lodge for our summer camp kids,” said Wood.

The upgrades would cost between $6 and $8 million.

The city is currently working with consultants to design the project.

If the city receives all the funding, they hope to start breaking ground in the next couple of years.

The region recently received $50 million in READI grant funding.

Counties are now presenting projects for possible selection.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.