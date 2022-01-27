Army veteran saves WWII vet from Berrien Co. house fire

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Sometimes, life - and the pandemic - can get in the way of knowing neighbors. For two men in Berrien County, a house fire was their grand introduction into a friendship full of coincidences.

For five years, Danny Ganus had lived across the street from 95-year-old Harold Marsh.

“During that time, he was a stranger,” said Marsh, half-jokingly.

On September 14th of last year, Ganus and his wife had just returned to their Berrien Springs home from a Las Vegas vacation.

“Our plane had got changed - or something randomly had happened. They put us home at a different time than we were supposed to be home. But it ended up being the perfect time,” remarked Ganus.

Ganus’ wife spotted Marsh’s home on fire minutes after the couple had returned home.

“All I could do was throw my shoes on and sprint across the street. Because I knew Harold lived there by himself. He’d lost his wife the year prior,” Danny said.

Harold said he was unaware that his home was on fire.

“It was getting close to 10 o’clock in the evening then. It was getting dark – in fact, it was dark. I was ready to go to bed,” he said.

Ganus called 911 and tried to flag down Marsh, whom he could see through a front window.

“I was beating on the house windows with my phone, too. [Harold] couldn’t hear me,” Ganus recalled. “I backed up to kind of assess the situation and decide if I wanted to go in or not.”

A former volunteer firefighter, Ganus leapt over flames to reach Harold while the ceiling started to sag.

“I grabbed his hand to run out, and he was just kind of shuffling pretty slow. I said, ‘No.’ I throw him over my shoulder, and we just we ran out, hopped over the little fire, and he was looking at his house burn for the first time,” Ganus said.

The downstairs ceiling collapsed less than a minute later, and no one was injured.

“Still gets me a little,” said Ganus. “He could’ve died.”

The morning after the fire, Danny looked at what remained of Harold’s house, walked around the yard, and spotted something shiny amid the chunks of ash.

“It was a ring,” said Ganus. “And then come to find out it’s a, it was Harold’s wife’s ring, and she had lost it before she died apparently.”

The ring was far from the most precious piece salvaged.

“He’s one of the most valuable citizens of our country,” Ganus said of Harold Marsh.

Marsh is a World War II veteran, having served as an Army medic on a hospital ship.

“Summer ‘46, I made four round trips between Brooklyn and Bremerhaven [Germany],” said Marsh.

One can only speculate how many lives Harold had saved while someday - decades later - a young man suiting up for the Amy himself – Danny Ganus - would eventually train to fight fires and sacrifice his safety to save Harold, a fellow veteran.

“I know [Harold’s] older. He’s had a life, but he would have burnt up. I would have had to watch it,” told Ganus.

Before the fire, the two veterans were – more or less – strangers living across the street who’d greet each other in passing.

“There’s a reason for everything. We’ll eventually find out,” said Marsh.

But, after the battle of their lives last September, Ganus and Marsh have formed a newfound yet everlasting friendship.

“Yeah, more like family now,” remarked Ganus.

Ganus has received a few awards for saving Harold, including the Life-Saving Award from the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Fire Department.

Harold’s family says they believe the fire started in the attic. Since the home was destroyed, he’s living with family in Berrien Springs until his new home is rebuilt where his old house once stood.

