Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Icy road conditions cause several slide-offs throughout Michiana
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Staying cold with below zero wind chill into Thursday
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
One person was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a building in downtown South Bend.
One arrested after chase, crash in South Bend

Latest News

Army veteran Danny Ganus saved his neighbor and WWII veteran, Harold Marsh, from a house fire.
Army veteran saves WWII vet from Berrien Co. house fire
Two Berrien Springs neighbors were strangers until a house fire sparked a friendship full of...
Army veteran saves WWII vet from Berrien Co. house fire
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
Folks a limited time only, folks can find free nonsurgical N95 masks at several local...
Major retailers giving out nonsurgical N95 masks for free
Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposes ways to put money back into the pockets of Michiganders.
How Michigan’s Governor plans to put money back into Michigander’s pockets, and back into the economy