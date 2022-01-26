Wednesday’s Child: Oliver’s athletic scholarship goals

(WNDU) - Look in the bleachers at any high school game and you’ll see proud parents cheering for their kid.

Oliver is an Indiana foster kid who is a gifted athlete. Grant Me Hope sent us his story as he searches for adoptive parents who will help him reach his goals to be a college athlete.

“I played basketball for like seven years. Now. People tell me how good I am. I play because it’s fun,” said Oliver.

Oliver knows he’s talented enough to play in college. He wants new parents to adopt him to help him navigate the college process.

“I want a family that can encourage me. That loves me for who I am, helped me with school so I can get a scholarship and move on,” said Oliver.

Oliver’s ultimate goal is to play in the NBA. But if that doesn’t work, he has another idea.

“If that doesn’t work out, I want to help the homeless and make a big mansion just for them,” said Oliver. “So they don’t have to live on the streets. I wanted to help people because I’ve been in their situation. I had to live on the streets too. It’s not fun. It’s really not.”

Oliver likes to go to school. He’s good at art and physical education.

“Health is probably my favorite subject,” said Oliver. “Math is sort of difficult for me.”

Oliver likes to listen to music and play video games. He loves animals and would love to have a dog someday. He hopes his new family lives in a city.

“I liked the city because it’s a big space. Like there’s a lot of people,” said Oliver.

Pizza is Oliver’s favorite food. He’s easy to get along with and has a lot of friends.

