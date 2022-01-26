Warming shelters available in Elkhart, Goshen amid dangerously cold weather

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The cities of Elkhart and Goshen will make warming stations available to those who need it.

Elkhart

Guidance Ministries, 216 N. 2nd Street

Monday/Wednesday/Friday – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday/Thursday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Faith Mission, 801 Benham Avenue

Overnight shelter beginning at 6 p.m.

Goshen

Goshen Public Library, 601 S. 5th Street

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

