Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.

The blizzard of 1978 began Jan. 25 and ended two days later.

By the time the storm passed, there was more than three feet of snow across the region. In some places, the gusting winds drifted snow as high as eight feet!

Schools were closed for a week, including the University of Notre Dame.

