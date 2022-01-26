Tips on keeping your pets safe in the frigid temps

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - With dangerous wind chills on Wednesday, it’s important to make sure your pets stay safe in the frigid temperatures.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser at the Center for Animal Health shared some tips on 16 Morning News Now.

He said when we are cold outside, our pets are also cold.

He suggests taking them out on a leash and not keeping them outside for long periods of time.

Making sure your pets don’t like areas that could potentially have antifreeze is important, as it can cause kidney damage in just small amounts.

When it’s time to bring them inside, their paws should be cleaned of ice and snow melts.

When wondering if you should put a coat on your dog, Dr. Visser said it all depends on their fur.

“Those that have a thick coat actually have a very nice barrier of the temperatures not getting lost from the body,” said Dr. Visser. “The minute we put a sweater on a long coat, we’re actually shrinking that to the body, making that protective barrier thinner.”

Cats should always be kept inside. And because stray cats sometimes seek warmth in car engines and wheel wells, it’s a good idea to honk your horn before you start the engine.

