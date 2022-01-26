Advertisement

Tips on keeping your pets safe in the frigid temps

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - With dangerous wind chills on Wednesday, it’s important to make sure your pets stay safe in the frigid temperatures.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser at the Center for Animal Health shared some tips on 16 Morning News Now.

He said when we are cold outside, our pets are also cold.

He suggests taking them out on a leash and not keeping them outside for long periods of time.

Making sure your pets don’t like areas that could potentially have antifreeze is important, as it can cause kidney damage in just small amounts.

When it’s time to bring them inside, their paws should be cleaned of ice and snow melts.

When wondering if you should put a coat on your dog, Dr. Visser said it all depends on their fur.

“Those that have a thick coat actually have a very nice barrier of the temperatures not getting lost from the body,” said Dr. Visser. “The minute we put a sweater on a long coat, we’re actually shrinking that to the body, making that protective barrier thinner.”

Cats should always be kept inside. And because stray cats sometimes seek warmth in car engines and wheel wells, it’s a good idea to honk your horn before you start the engine.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chill between -15° and -25° Wednesday AM
Dazha Blackmon
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
5 Corners has been approved
A more than $20 million dollar project in South Bend has been approved
South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski says the victim, who is a minor and a student, is...
Adam’s HS student charged with stabbing classmate requests release from juvenile detention
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

Latest News

Semi hanging off overpass
Semi truck hanging from overpass, driver uninjured
Boil water advisory issued for Claypool
WNDU FAW
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Wind Chills Wednesday
Motels4Now program likely to receive more funding; helping hundreds
Motels4Now program likely to receive more funding; helping hundreds