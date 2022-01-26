Advertisement

Sweet 16 set in Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WNDU) - The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament is down to the Sweet 16, and several local companies are included!

Janus Motorcycles in Goshen, Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles in Elkhart, and Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in South Bend are all in the running.

The contest celebrates the state’s rich manufacturing history. For more information on the Sweet 16 lineup and the product they entered into the tournament, click here.

Online voting for the competition is taking place now through Sunday, Jan. 30. To vote, click here.

