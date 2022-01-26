Advertisement

Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to city of South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos presented checks on Wednesday totaling $860,000 dollars to the city of South Bend, as well as some local non-profits.

The contribution is part of an agreement between the Pokagon Band and the city.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and the Beacon Health Foundation are some of the programs that received part of the large donation.

“It’s just a breath of impact across the community and those great organizations do so much good work in our community,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “That the Pokagon Band is stepping up to help increase those impacts is just tremendous for us and we look forward to this partnership extending into the future.”

The South Bend Community School Corporation and the South Bend Parks and Arts program also received part of the funds.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Semi truck hanging from overpass, driver uninjured
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chill between -15° and -25° Wednesday AM
Dazha Blackmon
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
5 Corners has been approved
A more than $20 million dollar project in South Bend has been approved
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

Latest News

Officials say we remain at a critical point in the pandemic, as cases remain high, and the...
Gov. Whitmer to deliver State of the State address Wednesday night
Some three months after officials in Elkhart County rejected a proposed solar farm project,...
Officials working on solar ordinance in Elkhart County
New research shows the time of day you take your COVID test may play a factor in your results.
Medical Moment: How your circadian rhythm could affect COVID test results
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast