Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to city of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos presented checks on Wednesday totaling $860,000 dollars to the city of South Bend, as well as some local non-profits.

The contribution is part of an agreement between the Pokagon Band and the city.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, and the Beacon Health Foundation are some of the programs that received part of the large donation.

“It’s just a breath of impact across the community and those great organizations do so much good work in our community,” said South Bend Mayor James Mueller. “That the Pokagon Band is stepping up to help increase those impacts is just tremendous for us and we look forward to this partnership extending into the future.”

The South Bend Community School Corporation and the South Bend Parks and Arts program also received part of the funds.

