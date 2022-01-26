Advertisement

Pair of top-5 contests in Michiana Tuesday

By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night belonged to basketball in St. Joe County, as we got a pair of matchups each featuring top-5 teams in the state.

On the girls’ side, South Bend Washington -- the top-ranked team in 3A -- and 4A’s number-4 team, Crown Point battled it out at the Great Western Forum in South Bend. The Panthers earned a 62-55 win over last season’s state champions, as Coach Steve Reynolds’ squad looks to make a second straight state championship appearance of its own.

Washington goes on to play LaPorte LaLumiere on Saturday before preparing to start postseason play. They’ll tip off sectionals on February 1st against Jimtown.

Meanwhile on the boys’ side, 3A’s #3 Mishawka Marian and undefeated #2 John Glenn got together in Walkerton for a showdown between two teams who were undefeated in conference play coming into Tuesday night. The Falcons protected their home floor in a game that came down to the final seconds, ultimately winning 49-44 and earning their 16th straight victory to begin the season.

John Glenn will go on to play at South Bend Adams on Friday, January 28th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
Dazha Blackmon
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chill between -15° and -25° Wednesday AM
A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity

Latest News

Undefeated John Glenn takes on Mishawka Marian and South Bend Washington plays defending state...
Two top-5 tilts Tuesday in Michiana
The John Glenn boys basketball team (15-0) is still undefeated following this year’s iteration...
Bremen, undefeated John Glenn win Bi-County tournaments
Sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball were finalized and released Sunday.
Indiana girls basketball sectional pairings finalized
Sectional pairings for Indiana high school girls basketball were finalized and released Sunday.
Girls sectional pairings released