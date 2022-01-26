Pair of top-5 contests in Michiana Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night belonged to basketball in St. Joe County, as we got a pair of matchups each featuring top-5 teams in the state.

On the girls’ side, South Bend Washington -- the top-ranked team in 3A -- and 4A’s number-4 team, Crown Point battled it out at the Great Western Forum in South Bend. The Panthers earned a 62-55 win over last season’s state champions, as Coach Steve Reynolds’ squad looks to make a second straight state championship appearance of its own.

Washington goes on to play LaPorte LaLumiere on Saturday before preparing to start postseason play. They’ll tip off sectionals on February 1st against Jimtown.

Meanwhile on the boys’ side, 3A’s #3 Mishawka Marian and undefeated #2 John Glenn got together in Walkerton for a showdown between two teams who were undefeated in conference play coming into Tuesday night. The Falcons protected their home floor in a game that came down to the final seconds, ultimately winning 49-44 and earning their 16th straight victory to begin the season.

John Glenn will go on to play at South Bend Adams on Friday, January 28th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.