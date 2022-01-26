One arrested after chase, crash in South Bend
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a building in downtown South Bend.
Police say the driver was fleeing from an earlier hit-and-run accident that happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Twyckenham. That hit two cars before leaving the scene.
The driver then crashed into a building and light pole at the intersection of S. Michigan and E. Wayne. The driver was later arrested.
No injuries were reported.
