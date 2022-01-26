Motels4Now program likely to receive more funding; helping hundreds

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Council held a committee meeting Tuesday night to discuss an extension for the Motels4Now program.

During the meeting, the county council considered more than $10 million in requests for federal COVID relief money.

The county received a total of $53 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The Motels4Now program is requesting a little over $1.6 million to continue the program through March 31st, 2023.

The program started in 2020 and houses homeless individuals at the Knights Inn and Royal Inn in South Bend.

The county pays for the rooms and the city pays for things like mental health services.

“The first low-barrier housing program in our area, which has been tremendously successful. You are housing three-fourths of the unhoused population of our county,” said Program Director for Motels4Now Shelia McCarthy.

Since its inception, the program has received push back from nearby residents and businesses.

McCarthy said things are getting better.

For example, they hired a security guard; got a new security system; stopped letting outside visitors in; and police calls are less than half of what they were in the summer.

McCarthy said they have helped 442 people, and 220 have gone on to better options.

County officials said they are amazed by the results and are now asking neighboring cities to get on board.

“Which is very exciting. And it’s you that have done this. And to bring Mishawaka into this exciting work, I’d be very glad to extend that invitation,” McCarthy said.

Everyone agrees that the current location is not ideal, but county and city leaders said they hope to work with Portage Manor to build a new facility on their property.

Meantime, the county council plans to vote on the proposals at a meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.