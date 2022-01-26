Judge denies Adams High School stabbing suspect’s request for release

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The judge overseeing the case of a stabbing at Adams High School has denied the suspect’s request for release.

On Monday, the suspect entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. He is currently facing multiple charges of robbery and battery after allegedly stabbing another student in the ribs back on Jan. 11.

The suspect requested to be released from the Juvenile Justice Center and to be put on electric monitoring or 24/7 adult supervision.

The judge denied the request.

