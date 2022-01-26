Advertisement

Indiana Covid-19 Strike Team returning to Winamac

The Strike Team is being dispatched to combat current coronavirus trends
The Indiana health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through...
The Indiana health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through last week — about half the rate from early September.(Pexels)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana Department of Health Strike Team is returning to the town of Winamac from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5.

The Strike Team will be at the Knights of Columbus to help administer testing and vaccinations for Covid-19 from 12p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered - including booster doses.

Pulaski County Public Health says both rapid and PCR tests will also be available to residents 18 and younger, as well as 50 and up.

The Strike Team hopes to help combat the current Covid-19 spike in the state of Indiana.

To learn more about the prevention of spreading the coronavirus, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

