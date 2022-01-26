Indiana Covid-19 Strike Team returning to Winamac

WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana Department of Health Strike Team is returning to the town of Winamac from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5.

The Strike Team will be at the Knights of Columbus to help administer testing and vaccinations for Covid-19 from 12p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be offered - including booster doses.

Pulaski County Public Health says both rapid and PCR tests will also be available to residents 18 and younger, as well as 50 and up.

The Strike Team hopes to help combat the current Covid-19 spike in the state of Indiana.

To learn more about the prevention of spreading the coronavirus, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.