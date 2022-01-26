Gov. Whitmer to deliver State of the State address Wednesday night

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday night.

Whitmer says she will be discussing the progress made in 2021 and talk about her policy goals after sitting down with residents to hear about their priorities.

You can watch the address on the state’s website, the governor’s Facebook page, or her Youtube page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.