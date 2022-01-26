Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer to deliver State of the State address Wednesday night

Officials say we remain at a critical point in the pandemic, as cases remain high, and the...
Officials say we remain at a critical point in the pandemic, as cases remain high, and the omicron variant begins to spread.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give her 2022 State of the State address on Wednesday night.

Whitmer says she will be discussing the progress made in 2021 and talk about her policy goals after sitting down with residents to hear about their priorities.

You can watch the address on the state’s website, the governor’s Facebook page, or her Youtube page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi hanging off overpass
Semi truck hanging from overpass, driver uninjured
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chill between -15° and -25° Wednesday AM
Dazha Blackmon
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
5 Corners has been approved
A more than $20 million dollar project in South Bend has been approved
On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78

Latest News

Some three months after officials in Elkhart County rejected a proposed solar farm project,...
Officials working on solar ordinance in Elkhart County
New research shows the time of day you take your COVID test may play a factor in your results.
Medical Moment: How your circadian rhythm could affect COVID test results
The contribution is part of an agreement between the Pokagon Band and the city.
Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to city of South Bend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast