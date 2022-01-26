Advertisement

Future of Hawthorne Elementary School in jeopardy

By 16 News Now and Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s school board kicked off a series of meetings Thursday night that could decide the future of the district’s oldest elementary school.

Hawthorne Elementary School was built in 1929, and now is at-risk of closing its doors for good.

In a letter to families on Facebook, Thallheimer says the next couple of weeks will be spent discussing whether the school’s low enrollment and teacher shortage, along with the building’s old age, is worth feeding into financially.

“Given the age of that building and what we would need to invest in it to make it a fully functionally K-6 school, we are looking at nearly $5 million to put into that building that we then would be paying off over the next 20 years in terms of a bond issue,” says Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Steve Thallheimer. “And given where enrollment is and our staffing challenges, that just does not make sense.”

If not, Thallheimer is proposing to turn the school into a district community hub for Pre-K students.

“The biggest piece is if we would be moving those students from Hawthorne to Mary Beck Elementary,” Thallheimer says. “There are several sections of Pre-K in Beck currently, and so we would shift those classes from Beck to the newer portions of Hawthorne in order to create a Pre-K and community hub.”

Which, if passed by the board, it would ultimately force Hawthorne students to switch school---a scenario several parents online say they don’t want to see.

“One of the other things that people have said is that this is really impacting the south side, and I perfectly understand that,” Thallheimer says. “But one of the things that I would want to stress is a building of this age and the considerations that we have here, if that building we’re located any place else in the district we would be taking some considerations as well.

“Ultimately, the board has the final word on where that all goes and what happens, but tonight begins the process of me making that proposal and then doing community meetings to share that information with the community and families,” Thallheimer added.

Thursday night’s meeting was one of several meetings that will be held over the next couple of weeks that could ultimately decide what the board decides to do this March.

