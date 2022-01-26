FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous Wind Chills Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitter cold wind chills through the morning. Wind Chill Advisories out for Michiana counties through 11am. We will see the wind chill values between 15 and 25 degrees below zero. Even as the lake effect snow showers end during the late morning we will keep the wind chills below zero through the afternoon. Sunshine will begin to break out this afternoon with an actual high for most in the single digits. High of 9.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clearing by the evening with a mostly clear sky. We will again watch those temperatures drop under clear conditions. Temperatures will drop through the single digits and just below zero for most of Michiana. Staying cold into early Thursday morning. Low of –1.

THURSDAY: Clouds increasing with a few snow showers during the morning hours. Snow showers are also possible in the afternoon hours. Accumulations would remain very light if at all. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s throughout much of the day. Temperatures begin to fall by evening into the lower 20s. High of 28.

FRIDAY: A few scattered snow showers early in the morning in our western counties. As the clouds begin to clear we will see some sunshine, but it remains cold. The high for the day is likely to occur near the midnight hour. Temperatures will fall through the day as cold air flows in from the north. Temperatures during the morning will be in the low 20s, falling into the lower teens or even upper single digits by the early evening. Temperatures overnight into Saturday will fall below zero for much of Michiana.

LONG RANGE: Cold air sets in again by the weekend with Saturday being another very cold day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the weekend and into early next week. The chance for another system to move into the area comes Tuesday evening through the middle of the week. This will depend on the track and intensity of the system as to what type of precipitation we will see. Rain, a mix and snow are all on the table. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, January 25th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 22

Tuesday’s Low: 13

Precipitation: 0.04″

Snowfall: 1.8″

