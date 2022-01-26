Crime Alert: Benton Harbor non-profit asking for help locating missing trailer

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Now to a crime alert happening in Benton Harbor.

A trailer full of bikes belonging to the non-profit Cycle-Re-Cycle is missing, and the board members say someone stole it.

Board members for the non-profit say this isn’t any ordinary trailer, and these aren’t any ordinary bikes that are missing.

This trailer allows Cycle-Re-Cycle to inspire independence no matter where they are.

That’s why they need to get it back.

This is what the ten-foot-long, white cargo trailer looks like while helping at a ‘Bike with a Cop’ event during the summer.

The trailer doesn’t just store and transport Cycle-Re-Cycle’s bicycles--it also teaches people how to take care of their own.

“The trailer had in it our mobile workshop so some workbenches and a repair stand. It had about ten bicycles in it that were all uniform bicycles, so they match when we go to community events,” said CRC Board President Tom Hurst.

Hurst says he estimates the trailer is worth around $5,000 and each bike around $400.

That adds up to roughly $9,000, but it’s hard to put a value on what this trailer makes possible.

“We’re able to take a lot of the bicycles, the trailer, and the repair equipment to events like the ‘Bike with a Cop’ program in Benton Harbor, which we’ve done for several summers now. Then we provide bikes or repair bikes for the kids that are there. We’ve also worked with local YMCA groups. We’ve worked with some local churches in the area doing community rides, but we can take our stuff to places and use it where it needs to be used,” Hurst said.

The Benton Charter Township Police said they’re still waiting for a copy of the trailer’s registration to officially begin the investigation.

Hurst is hoping people in the community can keep their eyes open for the missing trailer and bikes.

“They are all Sun brand bicycles that were in there. They’re going to be mostly one-speed, 24-inch wheel cruiser bicycles. They’ll be bright colors. They are unique,” he said.

He says you might also be able to tell if it’s one of the missing bikes by looking for evidence of a sticker with their logo on it.

You can also look for that logo to try and identify the trailer itself.

If you have any info that could lead to finding the trailer, your asked to reach out to Benton Charter Township Police (269-926-8221), Michigan State Police (269-683-4411), or Cycle-Re-Cycle (269-252-5040) directly.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.