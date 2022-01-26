Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued for Claypool

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLAYPOOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Claypool.

The Municipal Water Department says all residents should boil their water before using it for cooking or drinking. The issue was caused by a control malfunction that caused the water line to lose pressure.

The advisory is remaining in place until sampling and testing is completed even though the water pressure has already been restored.

