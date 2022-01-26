Advertisement

4-year-old credited for saving family in fire

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Veronica Reynolds had no idea her 4-year-old son, Isaiah, would practice what she preached when their family encountered a crisis last week.

“I told him that if he ever seen a fire and mommy was...he needs to find mommy or find an adult and tell somebody,” explained Veronica.

On Tuesday around 4 a.m., Isaiah awoke his mom.

“He was jumping on me. I was like, I said, ‘Bud, it’s early. You know, I don’t gotta be up for work yet,’ and he was like, ‘No, Mommy, my eyes burn, and it’s stinky,’” Veronica recalled.

Veronica then found their home off Locust Road filled with smoke. The fire was spreading from a bedroom where their family friend stays. Isaiah stopped and dropped to the ground and escaped quickly, thanks to Veronica.

“If he wouldn’t have woken me up, I wasn’t due to wake up for another hour or so. I wouldn’t know, I probably wouldn’t have woken up. He probably could have suffered worse,” Veronica said.

Their family friend lost everything in the fire, but no one was seriously hurt, aside from Veronica and Isaiah suffering from smoke inhalation.

“He’s my little live hero. I’m very proud of how he knew what to do and how to wake me up,” she said.

Veronica encourages other parents to teach their kids about fire safety.

“He was three when I sat and we did our routines - and we’ve only done them twice, but I would, I would recommend, you know, you never know what can happen,” she said.

The fire cause has not been determined.

