Advertisement

St. Joseph to consider seasonal paid parking downtown

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph are considering seasonal paid parking downtown.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the plan calls for payment kiosks to be installed with $2 hourly rates. Some city officials believe charging a fee for parking could help create turnover and ensure parking spaces are regularly available.

According to the plan, at least 80 percent of parking revenues would be dedicated to capital improvement projects within downtown.

The paid parking would be in effect annually from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Officials still need to know whether the city commission will approve the idea.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect moves in tonight. Arctic air invades Wednesday
A 10-year-old is dead and four others are injured following a crash in Laporte Co.
10-year-old dead, four injured in crash
Dazha Blackmon
UPDATE: Missing South Bend woman found safe
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity
South Bend Police investigating Sunday night deadly shooting

Latest News

On this date 44 years ago, Michiana was in the midst of its worst blizzard on record.
Tuesday marks 44th anniversary of Blizzard of ‘78
The city plans to move into the building that now serves as the school corporation's corporate...
City of South Bend exploring acquisition of SBCSC administration building
The “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament is down to the Sweet 16, and several local...
Sweet 16 set in Indiana Chamber’s ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ contest
One person was arrested Tuesday morning after crashing into a building in downtown South Bend.
One arrested after chase, crash in South Bend