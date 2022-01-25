St. Joseph to consider seasonal paid parking downtown

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph are considering seasonal paid parking downtown.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the plan calls for payment kiosks to be installed with $2 hourly rates. Some city officials believe charging a fee for parking could help create turnover and ensure parking spaces are regularly available.

According to the plan, at least 80 percent of parking revenues would be dedicated to capital improvement projects within downtown.

The paid parking would be in effect annually from April 1 to Oct. 31.

Officials still need to know whether the city commission will approve the idea.

