Red Sun Farms wants to build massive greenhouse in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend appears poised to be a ‘growing’ community, no matter what happens with its population.

A company with indoor farming operations in Canada and Mexico wants to build a massive greenhouse in South Bend, where strawberries and tomatoes would be grown.

The total project cost would be $178,000,000—about $60,000,000 would be spent on construction and $118,000,000 would buy needed equipment. “State of the art technology its very different, I think, than what people would have ever imagined, and its actually become a nice employer and a good taxpayer,” said South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Rea.

The company behind the project is Red Sun Farms. Red Sun is an investor in the South Bend Pure Green plant that is already up and running and marked its first indoor lettuce harvest in February of 2021.

At the time, Pure Green was growing about three acres worth of leafy greens. The proposed Red Sun plant would have 100-acres.

The Red Sun proposal promises to create at least 110-full time jobs.

Both indoor growing facilities would be located off Calvert near at Renewable Street, across the street from South Bend’s ethanol plant.

Construction is scheduled to start in December of 2022 and wrap up in December of 2026.

The company has submitted a request for tax abatement to the City of South Bend.

