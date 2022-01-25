One School at a Time: Covenant Christian School

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you need a break from work or school, perhaps you just need a fun game at recess or gym class. At Covenant Christian School in Mishawaka, the kids prefer several rounds of a game called “Gaga Ball.”

Anyone can play.

“You just gotta move quick,” laughed Principal Alison Noakes. Noakes is a big fan of recess, Phys Ed and Gaga Ball.

“These little bodies have so much energy. In order for them to focus in the classroom, and to focus on themselves, they really just need an outlet a healthy outlet to get their energy out,” said Noakes.

She knows a good game when she sees it.

“It’s just dodgeball in a different way,” said Noakes.

Here’s how it works.

“We’re hitting the ball with our hands and we’re trying to get the other people either waist below or knees below,” said 5th grader Jack McPhilamy. “If it goes over it’s out. And if someone hits it and it hits your leg it’s out.”

“It’s really fun. A lot of kids enjoy it,” said Mya Burks, an 8th grader. “I think it will be nice to have an actual pit.”

That’s right. They’re currently playing the game without the proper equipment.

“Currently we are using chairs as the boundaries of the Gaga Ball pit,” said Noakes.

And that poses a problem…

“It flies under the chairs. It goes over the chairs,” said Burks.

The money from Martin’s will be used to buy what’s called a Gaga Ball Pit which are boundaries that can be used inside or outside.

“We are looking to bring this outdoors so that the students can have the opportunity to play it at recess and PE when the weather is nicer,” said Noakes.

The kids can’t wait.

“It’ll be nice not having to move a chair every single time you get out,” said McPhilamy.

“Yeah it’s going to be a lot better,” said Burks. “So it won’t fly under the chairs it will be an actual place to play Gaga Ball.

