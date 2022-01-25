A more than $20 million dollar project in South Bend has been approved

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Developers are excited to bring a unique residential building to Notre Dame campus.

At the Southeast corner of State Road 23 and Corby Boulevard, 5 Corners will serve as an apartment building for Notre Dame graduates, faculty, and staff.

Last week, developers told 16 News Now that they are excited about the project.

“I think it’s a little bit different than anything that’s been built in the Eddy Street Commons area. It is not geared towards students or undergraduates,” said John Phair, the Chairman for Holladay Properties.

Prior to it’s proposal, Holladay Properties’ developers held several meetings for the public to share their input.

Now, after taking many concerns into consideration and creating a revised final plan, the South Bend Common Council has approved of the ordinance, and construction on the vacant lot can begin.

“It’s going to be a great project we think. We have done two or three other similar projects in the Chicago, suburban markets and they have been hits,” Phair said.

5 Corners will be four stories tall, with 103 units, featuring an underground parking garage, an above ground lot, and some small offices to accommodate individuals working from home.

“This is a great project for South Bend and for the area. I think a lot of people have seen the development that’s been happening around Eddy Street Commons, and this is just an extension of all the positive development that’s been happening there,” said Tim Corcoran, the Director of Planning for the city of South Bend.

According to the proposed plan, the 5 Corners development will cost anywhere between $22 million and $25 million.

