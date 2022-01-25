Medical Moment: Why second opinions matter when it comes to pulling the plug

It’s the medical prognosis no one wants to hear…

When their daughter was in a coma, two parents were told to pull the plug by one doctor.

So, they sought a second opinion, and it’s a good thing they did!

32-year-old Julia Piantini’s father, Albert, received the horrifying news in a phone call with first reponders.

“‘Do you know Julia Piantini?’ I said, ‘Of course, I know her. She’s my daughter.’ ‘Well, this is so and so from fire rescue and we’re here, and she’s not responsive.’”

Julia was in a coma after a blood clot travelled to her lung. Doctors told her parents initial brain scans showed no hope and they should say goodbye. A second opinion from Neurologist Kester Nedd told them she would wake up.

“And one of the early signs that I saw from Julia when she was recovering is that she had a sleep-wake cycle,” Need says. “She was able to fall asleep with the sun going down and awake with the sun coming up.”

Her parents believed him. And one month later, Julia was in rehab.

Then six weeks later, she was singing before she could see or speak. And more than a year later, she was walking to physical therapy.

“Guess what baby, I’m still here,” Julia says. “Like the song, I’m still standing, and walking, and talking, and dancing. I danced at my cousin’s wedding.”

“When you see where she was a year ago to where she is today, it’s really nothing short of a miracle,” Albert says.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.