International Rolling Stones Tribute Band to perform at Aloft South Bend

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of the Rolling Stones, head to the Aloft South Bend.

The International Rolling Stones Tribute Band will perform an acoustic show Tuesday evening inside the WXYZ Lounge on the first floor of the hotel. Admission is free.

While you’re there, you can also purchase a cocktail for a good cause.

“Our ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ this month is supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities,” said Becky Fletcher, director of sales and marketing. “And so, every dollar of our sparkling strawberry margarita will go back to Ronald McDonald House Charities to support their cause.”

The acoustic concert starts at 6 p.m. Aloft South Bend is located at 111 N Main Street.

